Avneet Kaur shares that she has never taken an acting class; here's why

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses of the Telly world. The diva became an internet sensation at such a small age and enjoys a massive fan following.

Avneet Kaur started her journey as a child artist and has come a long way in her career. The actress was last seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where she played the role of Princess Yasmine. Avneet Kaur was paired opposite Siddharth Nigam on the show.

While Avneet Kaur made an exit from the show post lockdown last year, the makers bought Ashi Singh who stepped in Avneet Kaur's shoes.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Avneet and Siddarth Nigam are dating though there is no confirmation about the same. The diehard fans of Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are crazy about them. Siddharth and Avneet became everyone's favourite with the show Aladdin - Naam toh Suna Hoga and fans referred to them fondly as SidNeet.

However, Avneet and Siddharth are still in touch and fans are hoping for the duo to reunite soon for some project.

Well, Avneet has proved her mettle in acting in several shows.

We came across a video where Avneet Kaur was asked by one of her fans if she took my acting class before joining the showbiz world.

Avneet said that she has never attended any acting school or any workshop. The actress went on to say that she was quite a dramebaaz ever since her childhood and would love to perform.

Avneet Kaur further said that even her parents never sent her or asked her to join an acting academy.

Well, Avneet reveals that whatever she has learnt so far, it's all by herself and she improved a lot with her hard work and dedication.

Way to go, Avneet!

