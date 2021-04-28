Avneet Kaur speaks about having no friends, reveals the questions she would like to ask Jannat, Anushka, and Siddarth

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to a household name.

She started her career from reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then featured in Dance Ke Superstars, and then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is on the list of the top-ranking young entertainers.

She was last seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and her fans were upset that she quit the show.

Avneet has several fans on social media. She keeps her fans entertained.

Avneet was seen in two music videos, which did wonders when it came to viewership on YouTube.

In a recent interview, Avneet spoke about Siddarth Nigam, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen.

When she was asked about Siddarth, she said that she would like to ask him if he was born with those abs. To Jannat, she would like to tell her that she is very beautiful. She adds that she and Jannat are friends but they don’t talk on a daily basis.

About Anushka, the actress said that she would like to ask her how she has such lovely hair and to give her tips too.

In the end, she also revealed that she has only two friends who are close to her as she doesn’t speak much and is shy and introverted.

Well, it ks quite difficult to believe that Avneet doesn’t have many friends but she need not to worry as she has a massive fan following, and her fans love and support her unconditionally.

