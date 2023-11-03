Avneet Kaur transforms into Indian version of Wednesday Adams aka Budhwar, Netizens call her “sasti copy”

MUMBAI: Television actress and social media sensation Avneet Kaur never fails to impress her fans. She is always sharing fun and interesting posts on social media or her fans and well wishers. She has come a long way from being a child actor to a stunning young actress winning the hearts of millions of fans.

Wednesday has been a successful show on Netflix with its first season. And while fans are eagerly waiting for the second season, the streaming platform introduced actress Avneet Kaur in a spoof of the show on Holi where she was called Budhwar and ‘The Thing’ was Hatheli. While her fans loved her look, many netizens had a field day trolling her.

One netizen called her “cheap” while another one called her “sasti copy of wednesday”.

Avneet can be seen in a monochrome outfit channeling her anti-social side as ‘Budhwar’.

Avneet even attempted to do the famous Wednesday dance and while loved it, many found it hilarious.

Apart from doing many successful Tv shows, Avneet will soon be making her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

