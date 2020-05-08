Avneet Kaur will give a TOUGH COMPETITION to Aishwarya Rai: Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and the audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Avneet Kaur is one of the most talked about young Television actresses. Apart from making wonders with her part in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the actress is also a social media influencer and is seen in several music videos.

Avneet started her career from Dance India Dance as a contestant.

She was one of the very promising contestants of the show and had impressed everyone with her talent and cuteness. During DID Li’l Masters days Abhishek Bachchan graced the sets to promote his movie and he was bowled over by Avneet’s performance. Abhishek was certain that Avneet’s talent is to watch out for. He even told Farrah Khan to keep her in mind as she is total heroine material.

Abhishek told Avneet, “I don’t understand much about choreography but I loved your expressions. I’m going to go home and tell Ash that in the next 10 years she has tough competition”.

Well, must say, Abhishek has an eye for talent and was quite correct about Avneet touching new heights of success.

