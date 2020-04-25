Avneet Kaur's latest makeup tutorial will give you Disney princess feels; watch video

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress plays the role of Princess Yasmine in the show and is paired opposite Siddharth Nigam. Sid and Avneet's jodi has become quite hit among the viewers and fans are loving to see them on the small screen.

Avneet has become a hot favourite among the viewers. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. We have always seen Avneet sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

And now, after giving us a tour of her bedroom, sharing her shoe collection, sharing a wonderful cooking video, Avneet has shared yet another eye makeup tutorial with her fans.

Avneet's makeup tutorials are quite hit among the fans and the latest one will simply give every girl princess feel.

The actress shared another eye makeup tutorial and this time, she tried out purple glittery one which can make any girl look simply ravishing.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Avneet has been doing lots of interesting stuff during these times and we are eagerly waiting for her next video.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.