Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses several Bollywood A-listers despite appearing in just five films

MUMBAI: Many young performers have advanced to senior parts in both movies and television shows over the past 20 years. Among these celebrities is the young actress who, for a brief period, gave up performing owing to health issues. She was the highest-paid child performer in India. Even at the age of five films, she still enjoys greater popularity than several Bollywood celebrities.

Also read: Avneet Kaur talks about Dance India Dance days and breaks her silence on why she is away from television

When Avneet Kaur was just eight years old in 2010, she participated in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and became well-known. After starring in various popular series including Hamari Sister Didi, she made her feature debut in Mardaani two years after making her acting debut in Meri Maa. Her first major film role came in 2023 when she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Avneet has 32 million Instagram followers, which makes her a social media force despite her brief career. Compared to several bigger celebrities like Kareena Kapoor (12 million), Kajol (16 million), and even younger, more social media-savvy celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday (both 24 million), this statistic is far higher.

Avneet debuted as Jasmine, the lead female character in SAB TV's fantasy series Aladdin, in 2018. The actress left the show after less than two years because of health problems during the pandemic. On the show, Ashi Singh took her position. Following her absence from the first and second waves of the Covid-19 epidemic, Avneet returned to her career, working on movies such as Chidiakhana and Tiku Weds Sheru.

Also read: Crime Patrol actors who are now some of the most POPULAR CELEBRITIES in the entertainment industry!

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- DNA