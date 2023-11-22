Awe! Rahul Vaidya opens up about the meaning behind daughter Navya’s name and teases revealing her face soon

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya experienced parenthood after welcoming their baby girl, Navya Vaidya, on September 20, 2023. Ever since, the newlyweds have been constantly thinking of ways to give their little munchkin the greatest life possible. Rahul returned to work after having his daughter and is frequently spotted flying to different places for events while Disha is taking care of her baby girl.

When Rahul Vaidya was photographed by the media at the airport on November 22, 2023, he talked candidly about his newborn daughter, Navya. In addition to sharing the lovely significance of his daughter's name, the devoted father said that he and Disha were positive they would be blessed with a daughter.

Rahul elaborated further, saying, "Navya ka matlab hai somebody who is worthy of being praised, jo taareef ke kaabil ho. In fact, coincidentally, hume ladko ke naam pata hi nahi the, hum soch rahe the ki ladka hua to kya hoga? But I think, hume pta tha ki hume laxmi ji aane wali hain. Humne do naam soche the, Navya or Meera, but hum dono ko hi Na jyada pasand tha."

face of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's daughter Navya have not yet been revealed publicly. Even when they post her photos to social media, they always make sure to include an emoticon on her face. Rahul responded as the paparazzi questioned when he would let them see his child,"And I cannot wait ki mai aap sab logo ko apni baby dikhau and aap sab use dher saara pyaar de."

On November 20, 2023, Rahul Vaidya posted a beautiful video to his Instagram feed praising his wife, Disha Parmar. Throughout the video, the actress donned a bodycon dress with an orange hue, representing various phases of her pregnancy. The few pictures of Disha's pregnancy from week 10 to week 36 showed her holding her growing baby bump.

However, in the most last video, Disha could be seen wearing the same attire and holding her small baby daughter, Navya, in her arms. Rahul included a statement of gratitude with the video, complimenting his wife on how well she handled her pregnancy the entire time.

