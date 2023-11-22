Awe! Rahul Vaidya opens up about the meaning behind daughter Navya’s name and teases revealing her face soon

Ever since, the newlyweds have been constantly thinking of ways to give their little munchkin the greatest life possible. Rahul returned to work after having his daughter and is frequently spotted flying to different places for events while Disha is taking care of her baby girl.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 15:33
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya experienced parenthood after welcoming their baby girl, Navya Vaidya, on September 20, 2023. Ever since, the newlyweds have been constantly thinking of ways to give their little munchkin the greatest life possible. Rahul returned to work after having his daughter and is frequently spotted flying to different places for events while Disha is taking care of her baby girl.

(Also read: Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl)

When Rahul Vaidya was photographed by the media at the airport on November 22, 2023, he talked candidly about his newborn daughter, Navya. In addition to sharing the lovely significance of his daughter's name, the devoted father said that he and Disha were positive they would be blessed with a daughter.

Rahul elaborated further, saying, "Navya ka matlab hai somebody who is worthy of being praised, jo taareef ke kaabil ho. In fact, coincidentally, hume ladko ke naam pata hi nahi the, hum soch rahe the ki ladka hua to kya hoga? But I think, hume pta tha ki hume laxmi ji aane wali hain. Humne do naam soche the, Navya or Meera, but hum dono ko hi Na jyada pasand tha."

face of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's daughter Navya have not yet been revealed publicly. Even when they post her photos to social media, they always make sure to include an emoticon on her face. Rahul responded as the paparazzi questioned when he would let them see his child,"And I cannot wait ki mai aap sab logo ko apni baby dikhau and aap sab use dher saara pyaar de."

On November 20, 2023, Rahul Vaidya posted a beautiful video to his Instagram feed praising his wife, Disha Parmar. Throughout the video, the actress donned a bodycon dress with an orange hue, representing various phases of her pregnancy. The few pictures of Disha's pregnancy from week 10 to week 36 showed her holding her growing baby bump.

However, in the most last video, Disha could be seen wearing the same attire and holding her small baby daughter, Navya, in her arms. Rahul included a statement of gratitude with the video, complimenting his wife on how well she handled her pregnancy the entire time.

(Also read: Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Rahul Vaidya, the transformation will shock you! )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Indian Idol Bigg Boss season 14 Parenthood baby girl congratulations Navya Meera Bigg Boss Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 15:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor
MUMBAI: Through his exquisite acting, actor Kartik Aaryan has been capturing the hearts and minds of his fans. With his...
Must Read! Sara Tendulkar condemns fake account impersonating her and sharing DeepFake pictures; deletes her statement later
MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes....
Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob
MUMBAI: The well-known actor Tanuj Virwani is the child of Anil Virwani and Rati Agnihotri, a former actress. Tanuj is...
Pushpa Impossible: Surprising! Rashi wants Dilip to stay in their house after released from jail
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Woah! Ajay Devgn has completed 32 years in the Hindi film industry, check out this nostalgic video posted by the actor
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been...
Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”
MUMBAI: MC Stan made history by winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. His time on the show is often recalled by fans, as the...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
MC Stan
Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan expresses his gratitude for returning to the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan; calls the moment “iconic”
Krushal Ahuja
Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak
Disha Parmar
Aww! Disha Parmar sends sweet birthday wishes to this special person in her life, check it out
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Animal”