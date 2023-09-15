Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have entered the best phase of their life as they are blessed with a baby girl today and have began their jounrey has parents. Rahul shared the news on social media with fans and well - wishers and said that Disha and the baby are doing fine.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 19:05
Rahul

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television.

They have a massive fan following and the fans love to see them together.

The two had met on a shoot for a music video and from there began their love story and it was Bigg Boss Season 14 that Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha and proposed to her.

She too came on the show and accepted the proposal and the couple got married in the year 2021.

A few months ago the couple had announced that they were going to embrace parenthood as they were expecting their first born.

The couple is on cloud nine as they are blessed with a baby girl and the duo took to social media and informed the fans and well wishers.

ALSO READ : Wow! Disha Parmar shares her secret to fitness during her third trimester, take a look

Rahul and Disha shared a cute lords Ganesha's photo and said it was a baby girl and captioned it saying " We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec Dhrupti Dedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family Dnam Joshi & Masuuma at Criti care asia hospital for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby!"

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul and Disha have entered the best phase of their lives.

TellyChakkar, congratulates the couple as they begin their journey as parents.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

 

 

Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Indian Idol Bigg Boss season 14 Parenthood baby girl congratulations TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Star Plus Imlie
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Stunning photos of bride and groom from ardas ceremony
MUMBAI: The initial photos from one of Parineeti Chopra's several pre-wedding events show her looking gorgeous in pink...
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyaag Taandav: Surprising! Lord Shiva agrees to marry Goddess Parvati
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Rashi faces embarrassment in front of everyone
MUMBAI:lSony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Aww! Disha and Veer catch Amrita’s dupatta
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv loses his eyesight
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding: Stunning photos of bride and groom from ardas ceremony
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thakur
Exclusive! Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Star Plus Imlie
Rajesh
Exclusive! “Roshesh Sarabhai is very special for me, it is Immortal and legend” Rajesh Kumar
Sandeep
“Some may call it typecasting, but as long as my audience enjoys my performances, it doesn't matter to me” says, Sandeep Anand
Gulki Joshi
Kya Baat Hai! Gulki Joshi to returns back on screen with Maddam Sir 2
sha Sharma
Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani enjoy a lovely Shikara boat ride in Sony SAB's upcoming love story Pashminna
REEM SHAIKH
Exclusive! "Yes on public demand the fans would get to see "KalMa" once again in a project together" - Reem Shaikh