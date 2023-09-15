Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television.

They have a massive fan following and the fans love to see them together.

The two had met on a shoot for a music video and from there began their love story and it was Bigg Boss Season 14 that Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha and proposed to her.

She too came on the show and accepted the proposal and the couple got married in the year 2021.

A few months ago the couple had announced that they were going to embrace parenthood as they were expecting their first born.

The couple is on cloud nine as they are blessed with a baby girl and the duo took to social media and informed the fans and well wishers.

Rahul and Disha shared a cute lords Ganesha's photo and said it was a baby girl and captioned it saying " We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec Dhrupti Dedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family Dnam Joshi & Masuuma at Criti care asia hospital for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby!"

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul and Disha have entered the best phase of their lives.

TellyChakkar, congratulates the couple as they begin their journey as parents.

