Awesome! Akshara to bond with Harshvardhan over Guitar, Deet inside

Abhimanyu comes to save her, eventually both of them end up getting locked.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:29
Awesome! Akshara to bond with Harshvardhan over Guitar, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively. 

Also read  BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

As we see in the current track, Harshvardhan is upset with Akshara as she arranged a surprised anniversary party for him. However, in this video we see that they both are seen bonding over a guitar jam session. Looks like Akshara helped Harshvardhan relive his college days. Take a look at this video. 

Check out the video

Also read  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must Watch! Aarohi unaware of Rudra’s intentions, gets locked with Abhimanyu

Meanwhile in the show, Rudra invites Aarohi to his farm-house party, but Abhimanyu warns him to stay away from her as he will not tolerate his stupid drama with her.

Though Aarohi attends the party thinking she can get a chance to work in Rudra's hospital, she fails to understand his true intentions. 

And so, when Abhimanyu comes to save her, eventually both of them end up getting locked.

Rudra is not ready to sit silent after losing to Abhimanyu.

What will Rudra do now?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! We are here because of the love of fans, but they should draw a line while giving feedback: Vishal Singh
MUMBAI: Vishal Singh has been winning the hearts of fans all over with his acting contribution. We have seen his talent...
Glamorous! Niti Taylor looks alluring in these one piece dresses
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora isn’t news to...
Wow! Rohit Suchanti has a stunning collection of sleeveless and baggy t-shirts, Here's proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside
MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate...
Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Recent Stories
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Latest Video