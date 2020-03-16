Awesome! Akshara to bond with Harshvardhan over Guitar, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

As we see in the current track, Harshvardhan is upset with Akshara as she arranged a surprised anniversary party for him. However, in this video we see that they both are seen bonding over a guitar jam session. Looks like Akshara helped Harshvardhan relive his college days. Take a look at this video.

Meanwhile in the show, Rudra invites Aarohi to his farm-house party, but Abhimanyu warns him to stay away from her as he will not tolerate his stupid drama with her.

Though Aarohi attends the party thinking she can get a chance to work in Rudra's hospital, she fails to understand his true intentions.

And so, when Abhimanyu comes to save her, eventually both of them end up getting locked.

Rudra is not ready to sit silent after losing to Abhimanyu.

What will Rudra do now?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.