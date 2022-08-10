AWESOME! Aman Maheshwari shares some BTS from his dance FACE-OFF SEQUENCE with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, check out what he had to say

The show has become a pathbreaking programme as seeing Anupama find the courage to give herself a second chance to life, choosing herself while maintaining her bonds, has impressed the masses and gives them hope as well.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 17:14
Rupali

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of diligently gracing your feed with exciting updates and stories from the telly world and we do not want you to miss out on the happenings in your favorite shows. We know how much our readers like to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars. 

Also read: Anupamaa: Uff! Anuj can’t take his eyes off Anupama at the Sangeet ceremony

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning to Anupama. 

The show has witnessed a few new entries as Apara Mehta, Aayushman Aman Maheswari have become part of the show. Aman plays the character of Nakul and recently, he had a brief dance sequence with Rupali Ganguly that had won the hearts of the fans.

Aman shared a short clip from the sequence and captioned the post as, “One of the most amazing experience to shoot this face off with bunch of energy and talent”.

 

 

Rupali and Aman looked fantastic in the sequence and it was discussed widely on social media. Rupali has become a household name and her character Anupama, has managed to become an iconic character in a short span of time.

What are your views on the dance sequence?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar
 

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

