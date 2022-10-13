Awesome! Bigg Boss 16: Netizens cheer Rapper MC Stan for standing up for Gori Nagori

MUMBAI: Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins the task and gets This Special Power

Bigg Boss is amongst the most controversial reality shows in town and the nation awaits its episodes with eagerness and intrigue. This year the house has an interesting line-up of contestants and there is a lot of content being provided by the housemates.

This year, popular rapper MC Stan is one of the participants and he is slowly worming his way into the audience’s heart. He seemed to be feeling left out initially but now, seems to be getting the hang of the game in the house.

In the latest episode of the show, during a verbal spat between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori, Sreejita went on to say some awful things to Gori and went on to standards and background. This didn’t sit well with MC Stan and he lashed out at Sreejita.

He stood in front of discrimination based on city and village and stood his ground for Gori and said that nobody would tell her she is from a village and laid a warning about talking about coming from a city.

This earned him a lot of cheers on social media and fans hailed Stan’s stand for Gori. He is being praised with phrases like ‘We Feel you Stan’.

