Awesome! Check out Bhavani's unique dance performance with This co-star in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Paakhi.

In this video, we see that Bhavani aka Kishori Shahane is dancing with her co-star Mitali Nag aka Devyani and are grooving together on a funny trend. Take a look at their amazing video below.

Meanwhile in the show, Bhavani not only agrees to Samrat’s birthday but also becomes soft towards Pakhi.

And now, this will now bring a new storm in Sai and Virat’s marital life.

So, finally, when everything is back to normalcy, Pakhi thus starts planning to convince the couple to opt for surrogacy.

Will Pakhi’s evil game once again separate Virat and Sayi?

Will Bhavani fail to recognize Pakhi’s evilness this time?

Let’s see what the story holds next.

