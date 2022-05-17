AWESOME! Here's the first look of Rishi and Malishka from the engagement ceremony in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

As we had exclusively covered that in the upcoming episode, Rishi will get engaged to Malishka her mom will pressurize Rishi to get engaged to her daughter. Likewise, all the preparation is going on and here is the first look of the duo from the engagement ceremony.

On the other hand, Lakshmi is deeply hurt by this behaviour of Rishi. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months. She feels that she is losing the battle as she is unable to clear the misunderstanding. She is shocked to see Rishi making the wrong decision.

