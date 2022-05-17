AWESOME! Here's the first look of Rishi and Malishka from the engagement ceremony in Bhagya Lakshmi

Lakshmi is deeply hurt by this behaviour of Rishi. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months.
Rishi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

Also read OMG! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

As we had exclusively covered that in the upcoming episode, Rishi will get engaged to Malishka her mom will pressurize Rishi to get engaged to her daughter. Likewise, all the preparation is going on and here is the first look of the duo from the engagement ceremony. 

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Huge Twist! Rishi and Malishka to get engaged; Rishi splits up with Lakshmi

On the other hand, Lakshmi is deeply hurt by this behaviour of Rishi. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months. She feels that she is losing the battle as she is unable to clear the misunderstanding. She is shocked to see Rishi making the wrong decision.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

