Omg! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

In this video, we see that Aishwarya aka Lakshami has applied a firey filter on her co-star Rohit aka Rishi. She has captioned the picture as ''Look who's on fire". Take a look at the video to see what he is up to!

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, we saw that, Neelam is miffed with Lakshmi and so is Malishka, as usual and the media houses in Mumbai too are praising Lakshmi but Rishi does not remember any of Lakshmi’s good efforts, so he denies the fact and so does Malishka, but Ayush sheds light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and later on, Rishi quarrels with Lakshmi.

Now, it will be interesting to see the next level of Rishi and Lakshmi’s relationship!

