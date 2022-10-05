AWESOME! Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan gets a funny mesage from the makers

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial 'Ishti Kutum'.

Fahmaan who plays the lead role of Aryan in the show has shared a glimpse of what his script looks like which has left Fahman rolling on the floor with laughter. He appreciates the writer and is very much in awe of him. Take a look at the picture.

Imlie will inform Aryan that she has to go and meet Madhav and take the clips as it’s an important story. Since it is a risky assignment, Aryan would decide to go along with her.

As Aryan would be looking for more clues it seems like the goons would shoot him and he would be seen, lying in a pool of blood.

It will be interesting to see if Imlie would be able to save Aryan’s life.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

