Oh No! Aryan and Imlie terribly fail at trying out this trend, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has remained one of the most successful shows on television since it hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series- Ishti Kutum.

Also read UNBELIEVABLE! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan's THROWBACK audition video will make you drool over his handsomeness

In this video, we see that Imlie and Aryan are doing floss dance but fail at it. However, it is halarious to watch the actors try this trend. Take a look at their banter in the video below.

Check out the video

Also read Imlie: Wow! Aryan promises Imlie something special, says he won’t let anything happen to her

In the upcoming episode, Aryan will console Imlie as she would inform him about the accident and would tell him that she didn't do it on purpose and that she is worried for the girl as she slipped into a coma and she doesn't know who she is.

Aryan promises Imlie that he would give the girl the best treatment and would find out about her family and well-wishers and she shouldn't worry about anything as he would take care of everything.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.