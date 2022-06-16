AWESOME! Meet the most adored trio of Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video we see that Shivani Jha aka Sonia, Aditi Shetty aka Ahana, Maera Mishra aka Malishka are grooving together. Fans are surprised to see them together having great bond with each other off-screen. Take a look at their alluring and fun dance performance in the video below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that Lakhsmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child and the entire family is in shock because of the same. Malishka however, can’t believe that Rishi was ever so intimate with Lakhsmi and somehow her ego is hurt since she likes to think of herself as very superior to Lakshmi and that Rishi couldn’t get so close to Lakshmi.

