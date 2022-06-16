AWESOME! Meet the most adored trio of Bhagya Lakshmi

Lakhsmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child and the entire family is in shock because of the same. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:15
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Oh no! Bhagya Lakshmi's RishMi are upset with each other due to This reason, Check out

In this video we see that Shivani Jha aka Sonia, Aditi Shetty aka Ahana, Maera Mishra aka Malishka are grooving together. Fans are surprised to see them together having great bond with each other off-screen. Take a look at their alluring and fun dance performance in the video below. 

Check out the video   

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shivani Jha (@bee_vani_)

 

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Interesting! Malishka surprised over Laksmi’s pregnancy, she is distressed knowing that Rishi and Lakshmi were intimate

Meanwhile in the show we see that Lakhsmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child and the entire family is in shock because of the same. Malishka however, can’t believe that Rishi was ever so intimate with Lakhsmi and somehow her ego is hurt since she likes to think of herself as very superior to Lakshmi and that Rishi couldn’t get so close to Lakshmi.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Arya Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Dheeraj Dhoopar Tumhari Pakhi Dream girl Paathshaala Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi checkmate each other, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
INTERESTING! Here's how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's life has CHANGED post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch. The...
COLORS ropes in Nyrra M Banerji and Jiya Shankar for its new supernatural thriller ‘Pishachini’
MUMBAI : It is said that looks can be deceiving. Someone who appears to be an angel may turn out to be a devil in its...
EXPLOSIVE! Kairi ruins Aryan's plan; Imlie brings Madhav home
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Fantastic! Yuvan refuses to leave Banni, Hemant gets shocked
MUMBAI: One of the most intriguing tracks in Star Plus serial Banni Chow Home Delivery will kickstart now. Yuvaan and...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions
Oops! Netizens slam Tara Sutaria for copying Malaika Arora, see reactions
Latest Video