Awesome! New Parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal the face of their baby, Check out

The duo flew back to Goa with their son, where they had their destination wedding. The couple shares glimpses of their life through their YouTube channel, ‘LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s)’.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

MUMBAI: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became parents this year on the 3rd of April. Being public figures, their fans were very excited for them and the couple too indulged their fans with cute nicknames, vlogs and little glimpses of their baby.

Also read: Dance India Dance Little Masters: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to co-host the finale alongside Jay Bhanushali

Bharti had revealed a while back that they adorably nicknamed their baby boy as ‘Gola’. He is named Laksh and today, they blessed their fans with their baby’s face reveal. They usually covered his pictures with some emoticons and avoided his face.

The couple had met back in 2011 on the sets of Comedy Circus and started dating each other from 2011. The couple got hitched in 2017.

Today, the couple shared the first picture of their son in the video, ‘Gola Ki Muh Dikhayi, Laksh Ka Face Reveal.’

Also read: Bravo! THESE actresses became an inspiratipon who continued working during their pregnancy

