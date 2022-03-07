Bravo! THESE actresses became an inspiratipon who continued working during their pregnancy

From Alia Bhatt to Bharti Singh, actress had been an epitome who stood as an inspiration and proved that a woman is highly potential and pregnancy is never an obstacle for them on work front
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised one and all today by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Alia is pregnant but is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and she will also be promoting Brahmastra which is slated to release on 9th September 2022.
Kareena was ready to shoot the movie Veere Di Wedding when she was pregnant with Taimur. But, the makers decided to delay the film. However, this didn’t make her sit at home. Bebo did fashion shows and featured in many advertisements during her pregnancy days. When she was pregnant with Jeh, the actress shot for Laal Singh Chaddha.
Disha Vakani, who is popularly known as Daya Ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, worked till her third trimester. She later took a maternity break, and fans of the actress are still waiting for her comeback on the show.
