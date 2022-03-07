Bravo! THESE actresses became an inspiratipon who continued working during their pregnancy

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised one and all today by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Alia is pregnant but is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and she will also be promoting Brahmastra which is slated to release on 9th September 2022.

Before Alia, many Bollywood and TV actresses worked during their pregnancy days and proved it's not a hurdle in their professional life.
The comedy queen, Bharti Singh, worked throughout her pregnancy. From hosting Hunarbaaz to shooting her own show The Khatra Khatra Show, Bharti worked till the last day before her delivery. She even made a comeback just after 12 days.

Kareena was ready to shoot the movie Veere Di Wedding when she was pregnant with Taimur. But, the makers decided to delay the film. However, this didn’t make her sit at home. Bebo did fashion shows and featured in many advertisements during her pregnancy days. When she was pregnant with Jeh, the actress shot for Laal Singh Chaddha.

While shooting for her movie We Are Family, Kajol was expecting her second child Yug. The actress not just shot for the film, but even promoted it during her pregnancy days.
While we talk about actresses of the current generation working during their pregnancy, Jaya Bachchan had broken the norm long back in the 70s. She was pregnant with Shweta Bachchan during the shooting of Sholay.

Disha Vakani, who is popularly known as Daya Ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, worked till her third trimester. She later took a maternity break, and fans of the actress are still waiting for her comeback on the show.

Latest Video