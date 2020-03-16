Shocking! This is what Fardeen Khan had said about Kareena Kapoor's b*tt

Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar. The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

 

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar. The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month. Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, it was trending on social media again.

It has remained in the midst of controversy over a lot of things. However, celebrities still wish to be part of the controversial show. As Karan Johar gears up for the new season, we came across an episode when Fardeen Khan grabbed a lot of attention for his comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s b*tt. The two have remained good friends for a long time and have worked together in films such as Khushi, Dev, and Fida.

In the earlier seasons of Koffee With Karan, when Fardeen Khan graced the infamous couch and Karan Johar asked about his alleged romance with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor said, “Kareena and me, we never had an affair, but I find her absolutely stunning.” While talking about his earlier comment on the actress, Fardeen had said that the actress has “a cute almost perfect heart-shaped b*tt.”

After Fardeen Khan made this comment about Kareena, it stirred a lot of controversies. Later, when Kareena appeared on Koffee With Karan, replying to his comment, the actress said, “I am gonna praise you later, not right now, I want to kick your a*s for it.”

In the same episode, Karan played a video of Kareena where she was seen talking about her friendship with Fardeen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’ve known Fardeen since I was a kid. My friendship started with Fardeen when we were on the set of Khushi. When we were working together, we became great friends. He is a buddy of mine. He never gets affected by this kind of thing. He is a very different kinda human being. He is a wonderful man. Our friendship can never get affected by that.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's JugJugg Jeeyo to be screened in a Ranchi court in an alleged copyright infringement case. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is just days away from theatrical release, but looks like the film has landed in a minor legal trouble. As per several media reports, a Ranchi-based writer has sued the makers for an alleged copyright infringement.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 10:30

Latest Video