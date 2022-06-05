Shocking! Varun Dhawan gets massively trolled on his recent shirtless photoshoot, netizens are saying ' body to banaali ab acting bhi Sikh lo'

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Varun Dhawan and winning the hearts of the fans.

The actor not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his friendly approach and his love increase with kids has made a strong mark in the Bollywood industry.

The actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans on social media for his recent shirtless photoshoot.

As we can see the actor Varun Dhawan is looking very hot in this shirtless photoshoot and these pictures are grabbing some amazing comments. But there are a few people who do not like these pictures and are trolling the actor.

ALSO READ – (Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan)

As we can see in these comments, netizens are saying that he has worked very hard on his body, now you have to work on your acting skills, whereas many people are saying he still has to work hard on his body.

What are your views on the unhealthy comments coming from the side of netizens for Varun Dhawan and how did you like these pictures of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the upcoming project of the actor Varun Dhawan he has movies like Jugg Jug Jeeyo and Bhediya.

