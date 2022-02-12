Awesome! Pandya Store star Shrashti Maheshwari's pre-wedding shoot will melt your heart, Details Inside!

MUMBAI; Pandya Store's Shrashti Maheshwari is going to get happily married with her beau Karan Vaidya who is a IIT-Bombay graduate and tech engineer by profession.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE: You will be SURPRISED to know who is the CLOSEST PERSON to Shrashti Maheshwari aka Anita on the sets of Pandya Store!

They both met through distant relatives a few months ago, and soon they shared a good bond with each other. Karan proposed Shrashti on her birthday and since then they have been head over heels with each other. Here is her pre wedding shoot that will melt your heart.

Check out the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ3c3x8L5xw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding day and are super excited to see their pictures. Shrashti recently exchanged rings with Karan Vaidya, The actress is getting married in April.

Also read: Great News! Pandya Store star Shrashti Maheshwari is going to have an arranged marriage in April! Details Inside!

Shrashti, who has appeared in TV shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Adaalat, Divya Drishti, and Raabta, is currently seen in Pandya Store as a character with grey shades.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com