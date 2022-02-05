Great News! Pandya Store star Shrashti Maheshwari is going to have an arranged marriage in April! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Its Wedding Season in the Showbiz world. From Grand reception to simple Ceremonies, glittery lehengas to stylish kurtas. The stars have picked out their entourages for their Weddings.

Mouni Roy, Mansi Shrivastav, Karishma Tanna, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita lokhande, and Shraddha Arya are the names of the few stars who have gotten married recently. Joining that list is Pandya Store's Shrashti Maheshwari who is having an arranged marriage.

"It is an arranged match," Shrashti said, expressing her delight. My parents are both doctors, and they were able to find a suitable match for me. Karan, my fiance, is originally from Jaipur but now lives in Bangalore. He is a topper, a tech engineer, and an IIT-Bombay graduate. I met him through our families a few months ago, and we got along swimmingly. We got to know each other better, and on my birthday in January, he proposed."

"My parents wanted us to get married in February," Shrashti said of the wedding plans.

Shrashti recently exchanged rings with Karan Vaidya, a Bangalore-based tech engineer. The actress is getting married in April and will have a Roka ceremony soon.

Shrashti said of her fiance Karan, "What I like best about him is..." "Friendship, in my opinion, is the foundation of any good relationship. Karan is aware of the demands of my profession and respects them. He intends to move to Mumbai from Bangalore. I believe that in a marriage, two people should be on an equal footing. I'm glad Karan is a smart man who wants a partner who won't just sit at home with him."

Shrashti, who has appeared in TV shows such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Adaalat, Divya Drishti, and Raabta, is currently seen in Pandya Store as a character with grey shades. "I'm glad people like my role in the Pandya Store."

Credits: Times of India

