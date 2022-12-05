Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination

Rishita and Dev will return to Pandya Niwas and their lives will return to the right track with the family; we see them all happy, sharing joyous moments at the dinner table, but the question is, is this a dream, or reality?
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:52
Simran

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love upon all the characters from the show.    

Also read  BREAKING! Pandya Store burns down to ashes; Gautam and Shiva's efforts go in vain

Simran, aka Rishita, went for a question and answer session on Instagram where she revealed some exciting facts about her and the show. Likewise, a fan asked her about her next travel destination. In this video she gives hints about the place that she will go to. Take a look at her video and let us know in the comments below if you'll can figure the destination. 

Also read  EXCLUSIVE! Kamini's real face gets unveiled in front of Rishita; Pandyas refuse to forgive her this time in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Meanwhile in the show, Rishita and Dev will return to Pandya Niwas and their lives will return to the right track with the family; we see them all happy, sharing joyous moments at the dinner table but is this a dream or reality? It was reality but just for a short moment as they had only come to visit the family and invite them for the puja. The next day in Puja, Dhara brings prasad for her and Kamini mixes cardamom to it, knowing very well that Rishita is allergic to it. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TC Trivia! What happened to Prafulla and Anita in StarPlus' Pandya Store? Has their track ended?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the...
WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands into a huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Awesome! Pandya Store's Simran, aka Rishita reveals her next Holiday Destination
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon
Latest Video