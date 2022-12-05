BREAKING! Pandya Store burns down to ashes; Gautam and Shiva's efforts go in vain

Dhara brings prasad for her and Kamini mixes cardamom with it knowing that Rishita is allergic to it. Rishita loses her cool with Dhara and taunts her by saying that she is jealous of her baby. This breaks Dhara's heart and they leave from there.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:18
gautam-shiva

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Pandya Store to got the Shark Tank way for the upcoming track

Currently, Dhara and Gautam give Shiva Raavi a surprise by decorating their room but both of them are embarrassed to start their married life with this surprise. Dhara pushes Raavi to go to the room while Gombi asks Shiva to finally begin his marriage. The duo finally consummate their marriage and on the other hand, Dev helps the family with getting permission for the store. Rishita has slowly begun to miss the Pandyas but will that last long? 

We exclusively updated that soon Rishita and Dev will return to Pandya Niwas and their lives will again come on the right track with the family, we see them all happy sharing joyous moments at the dinner table but is this a dream or reality? It was reality but just for a short moment as they had only come to visit the family and invite them for the puja, the next day in Puja, Dhara brings prasad for her and Kamini mixes cardamom to it knowing that Rishita is allergic to it. Rishita loses her cool with Dhara and taunts her by saying that she is jealous of her baby. This breaks Dhara's heart and they leave from there. 

Now the breaking is, at the same night Pandya store will be down in flames and Gombi will rush to save the store but it is too late. Dhara and the family members call for the fire brigade but are they too late? What will happen now? Is Gautams dream shattered again?

Also read: BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Preesha in distress as doctors fail to save Nalini!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following. The Bollywood star is not only known for his acting chops but also...
Oh No! Rishi aka Rohit, is not satisfied by getting appreciated by this person on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from the audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often...
Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena...
Recent Stories
shilpa
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
Latest Video