BREAKING! Pandya Store burns down to ashes; Gautam and Shiva's efforts go in vain

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Dhara and Gautam give Shiva Raavi a surprise by decorating their room but both of them are embarrassed to start their married life with this surprise. Dhara pushes Raavi to go to the room while Gombi asks Shiva to finally begin his marriage. The duo finally consummate their marriage and on the other hand, Dev helps the family with getting permission for the store. Rishita has slowly begun to miss the Pandyas but will that last long?

We exclusively updated that soon Rishita and Dev will return to Pandya Niwas and their lives will again come on the right track with the family, we see them all happy sharing joyous moments at the dinner table but is this a dream or reality? It was reality but just for a short moment as they had only come to visit the family and invite them for the puja, the next day in Puja, Dhara brings prasad for her and Kamini mixes cardamom to it knowing that Rishita is allergic to it. Rishita loses her cool with Dhara and taunts her by saying that she is jealous of her baby. This breaks Dhara's heart and they leave from there.

Now the breaking is, at the same night Pandya store will be down in flames and Gombi will rush to save the store but it is too late. Dhara and the family members call for the fire brigade but are they too late? What will happen now? Is Gautams dream shattered again?

