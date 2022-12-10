Awesome! Rahul Vaidya opens up on his plans on doing more reality shows, TV projects and more, Check it out

MUMBAI : Also read: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on,” says Rakhi Sawant in a recent interaction while talking about Bigg Boss, if she would enter the house and more

Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a singer and became very famous after his stint in the Bigg Boss – 14 house. The singer won people’s heart with his simplicity and honesty and later, went on to participate in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

When talking about doing another reality show in an interview with another portal, Rahul had said that he didn’t think of doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi either but they say ‘never say never’. He added about how he loved doing both the shows.

“I got too much love out of both shows. Right now, I am not doing anything in terms of television, but if something interesting comes my way, I am open to it,” added Rahul. When asked about being happy about his current work he said that he is indeed happy.

“I am very happy right now collaborating with several biggies of the world for the promotions. They come and tie up with me to promote their upcoming series or movies that are so much fun,” says Rahul. He mentioned about it being a great exposure for the time and added that if something good about television is offered, he might pick it up.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Ram to Convince Priya to Stay with Him

Credits: E Times, Times of India