AWESOME! This trio of Banni Chow Home Delivery is stealing the hearts of the audience, Check out

Devraj with his sister coming down to attend Yuvaan's engagement and praises Manini for convincing them.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made its mark in the short span of time.

In this picture, we see that Pooja Singh, Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra are seen pouting for a cute selfie, wherein all of them look too adorable! 
Take a look at their cute bond off-camera, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

A post shared by Pooja Singh (@poojaa_singh_)

Meanwhile in the show, Hemant notices Devraj with his sister coming down to attend Yuvaan’s engagement and praises Manini for convincing them. Yuvaan recites a poem for Banni praising her. Charmi watches them hiding and smirks up, thinking of some plan. Banni gets a customer’s call and leaves. Charmi steals the engagement rings. Banni returns and tells Yuvaan that his poem was too good and he should recite it for Niyati. 

