Awesome!Check out the amazing transformation of BIDAAI Actress Parul Chauhan

Parul Chauhan, better known as Ragini from Bidaai seems to have transformed herself as her weight loss is quite noticeable.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 09:02
Parul Chauhan

MUMBAI: Bidaai is regarded as one of the most popular television shows. With its fresh, unique, and relatable storyline, the show quickly became one of the most popular sitcoms on television. The show changed the face of Indian television with its relatable content that drew viewers in and turned it into a cult show. The show is set to be telecasted again after a 15-year hiatus, transporting viewers down the memory lane of old television dramas and making them nostalgic. It will be re-telecasted starting 29th August 2022.

 

Also Read- https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/interviews/too-hot-handle-parul-chauhan-0

 

 

 

 

 

Parul Chauhan, better known as Ragini from Bidaai seems to have transformed herself as her weight loss is quite noticeable. Take a look at some of her recent posts here;

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLFWF5pSe1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

 

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpFackCtTrq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

 

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coj_odhJqNP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

 

 

What do you think of Parul’s amazing weight loss and transformation

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/superb-parul-chauhan-make-her-tv-comeback-dharm-yoddha-garud-220209

Parul has been part of many Tv shows including Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

Bidaai Star Bharat Kinshuk Mahajan Ragini Sadhna Parul Chauhan Sara Khan Alok TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 09:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Upcoming Twist! Dollar’s entry to bring new twists in Amrita and Veer’s lives
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Chashni: Shocking! Chandni demands to marry Raunaq
MUMBAI : Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Tara is behind bars and Dhruv is trying his best to get her out
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Awesome!Check out the amazing transformation of BIDAAI Actress Parul Chauhan
MUMBAI: Bidaai is regarded as one of the most popular television shows. With its fresh, unique, and relatable storyline...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Garry rushes to the hospital to meet Seerat
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Whoa! Mohsin Khan loves to have coffee dates with this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, find out who
MUMBAI: Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here’s what the
Exclusive! After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde to be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here’s what the actress has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohsin Khan
Whoa! Mohsin Khan loves to have coffee dates with this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, find out who
baisakhi
This Baisakhi, the cast of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan encourages families to sow the seeds of love and communication
Wow! Check out this special gesture of Shehnaaz Gill for her fan will melt your heart
Wow! Check out this special gesture of Shehnaaz Gill for her fan will melt your heart
Kya Baat Hai! This click of Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash's family is all heart and love
Kya Baat Hai! This click of Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash's family is all heart and love
Neha Solanki
StarPlus Announces A New Show Titled TITLI, The Tale Of TITLI To Be A Romantic Love Story?
Pranali
Pranali Rathod’s Gangaur festival performance leaves her fans asking for more!