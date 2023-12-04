Awsome! Not only Udit Narayan but even Aditya Narayan joins in the Star Plus show ‘Faltu’

Now Bollywood singer Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan are going to be a part of the show.
Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy. The current track follows Faltu’s humiliation and expulsion from the academy

Now Bollywood singer Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan are going to be a part of the show. While the kids are enjoying at the Ittarpur summer camp, legendary singer Udit Narayan will grace the stage and joining him will be his son Aditya Narayan. It will be exciting to see them perform together and interact with the children at the capm!

Talking about performing in the show and with his son Udit Narayan told a news portal, “I have always been fond of Star Plus shows, and Faltu is one of them. The concept of Faltu is very Hatke, different and intriguing. It was a different experience. I enjoyed performing with my son Aditya. Now with a new member in our family, Aditya's daughter Tvisha, it was a wonderful experience to be around little ones. With kids around, the experience was fresh and energetic. Faltu, the show has motivated many young girls to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.”

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Faltu to watch Udit and Aditya Narayan?

Credit-Indiaforums

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 08:58

