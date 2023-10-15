Aww! Abhinav Shukla on embracing fatherhood soon with wife Rubina Dilaik, “looking forward to being a hands-on dad”

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child. The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav who is also a well known actor has now opened about the constant and harsh social media trolling.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

Abhinav spoke about his impending fatherhood saying, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life.”

Abhinav added, “There are times when I cook and do the dishes, especially when the help is not there. We have this equality of work thing. It has never happened till date that she asked me to do something, and I didn’t do it. We automatically do 50-50 of every work.”

Abhinav also mentioned that he is a hands-on husband and is looking forward to being a hands-on dad as well.

Also Read-Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla



