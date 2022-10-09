Aww! '#AbhiRa is the best television jodi', Twitter Fans go gaga over themchemistry of Harshad and Pranali! Check out their reactions!

#AbhiRa is one of the most loved jodis in the television world, Abhimanyu Birla and Akashara are probably one of the only characters that trend on twitter even for their offscreen chemistry. 

2022-10-09
MUMBAI: In the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) and Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs, they had to battle the world to be together only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap will focus on their lives after being apart.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life will witness many changes as they will be separated post-leap.

But their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

Where the actors go, their chemistry becomes the highlight and the same thing happened when they were a part of a Ganpati pooja recently. Fans have flooded Twitter with their reactions and here are some of the best ones:  

https://twitter.com/Sarawaqar141/status/1568498408637317121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568498408637317121%7Ctwgr%5E2a09b1e17034118790b5458ad46e1f267c7be8f7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FSarawaqar1412Fstatus2F1568498408637317121widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/AfreenJamilaa/status/1568533320614694917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568533320614694917%7Ctwgr%5E846db397b0f19a8905e650162176a3bd929ec126%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FAfreenJamilaa2Fstatus2F1568533320614694917widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/Ragini2011/status/1568391592272330757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568391592272330757%7Ctwgr%5E875c563f59b01839b45e16327a272b6ef053370b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FRagini20112Fstatus2F1568391592272330757widget

Some other fun #AbhiRa moments 

https://twitter.com/imsreej_/status/1568312449044217856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568312449044217856%7Ctwgr%5E64727496c7af3a5b92d39c7f93fdb76c411e2ce0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fimsreej_2Fstatus2F1568312449044217856widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/Abhiraofficial/status/1568542338296979459?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568542338296979459%7Ctwgr%5E95e9a8431dce3b012647bb8222cd423f1d49f6f6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FAbhiraofficial2Fstatus2F1568542338296979459widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/iamAshurawat/status/1568576628187623426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568576628187623426%7Ctwgr%5E14378b1a9f0a5c3f54c733cc96b18a90f625a4e7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FiamAshurawat2Fstatus2F1568576628187623426widget%3DTweet

These two are absolute cuties and no wonder they have such a great fandom who love them and will go above and beyond for them.

Are you a #AbhiRa fan as well? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Sat, 09/10/2022 - 18:41

