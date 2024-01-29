Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares an emotional video, calls her show "rollercoaster of emotions''

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Rupali, who has a massive fan following, has now shared a video speaking about the new track of her show. She talks about how fans are loving her cardigan. She speaks about her show. She even asked her fans what they think about Anuj and Anupama finally meeting. She captioned it, “It has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Anupama. Slowly and steadily, Anupama is moulding herself in the culture of America, keeping in mind her roots! Anupama intends to create her own identity in America; she has also received employment there, but destiny has some other plans in store for her. Anupama and Anuj have encountered each other in America after their separation. This is surely going to bring a wide smile and sense of happiness for the MaAn fans and also build the anticipation to what will happen next!”

Check out her video here;

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

