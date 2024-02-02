Aww! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Aurra Bhatnagar share the sweetest bond, here's the proof

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Aurra Bhatnagar recently entered the show Anupamaa and plays the role of Aadhya. Seems like she shares a sweet bond with lead actress Rupali. The duo recently shared a video of them dancing and captioned it, “On @aurrabhatnagarbadoni ‘s demand

PS- Gaane ka matlab meri grown up Bebli se puchna!”

Take a look at the duo’s sweet bond here;

Rupali has a massive fan following. She first gained immense recognition for her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and then won millions of hearts with the portray of Anupama.

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

