Aww! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly poses with differently abled fans on set of her show

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets manipulated by Maya; Maya's secret man revealed

Actress Rupali who is gracious as ever with the media and her fans, had physically handicapped fans visit her on set where she clicked pictures with them. The fan worriedly asked her if she was ok and she said, “mujhe kuch nahin hota. Bas aaj dhhop mein shoot ki tab realize kiya ki sunscreen nahin lagaya.”

She hugged her fan later and the latter invited Rupali to her house. To this Rupali jokingly said, “Mujhe Apne ghar pe jane ko time nahin milta” She however thanked her fan for the invitation.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals that this special person is her forever date and it’s not her husband

Currently the track of Anupamaa is about Anuj staying with Maya and she poisoning his mind against Anupama. Vanraj meanwhile wants Anupama back in his life.

What is your take on Rupali’s sweet gesture for her fans on sets of the show Anupamaa?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.