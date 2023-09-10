AWW! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik gets surprise visitors on sets of his show, guess who “stole all the attention”

The show is doing quite well and getting praises for its performances and the storyline. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the leads. Mohit recently had someone give him a surprise visit on sets of his show.
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show is doing quite well and getting praises for its performances and the storyline. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the leads. Mohit recently had someone give him a surprise visit on sets of his show.

The intense and serious atmosphere on set of the show got  fun-filled and playful for a while when his son Ekbir gave him a surprise visit along with his wife Additie Malik. Sharing cute glimpses of Ekbir on his social media page, Mohit wrote, “His first visit to my set. It was special as he gave me a surprise. I felt great and for the first time out of the place on my set as he stole all the attention or I say he stole my thunder … but it’s not his mistake. He’s a malik!”

Everyone on set seemed to have gotten into a playful and relaxed mood as Ekbir spread joy around. 

Mohit has been part of Tv shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewale. He tied the knot with actress Aditi Shirwaikar Malik in December 2010. Their son was born in April 2021. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

