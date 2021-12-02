AWW! THIS Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress wants a life partner like Ram in real life

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has managed to garner lots of praise from the fans.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are playing the lead roles of Priya and Ram in the show.

The duo has won everyone's heart with their amazing performances.

Ram and Priya's relationship has witnessed several ups and downs.

However, with time, they have got to know each other quite well.

Ram is shown as a complete family person who can go to any extent for the sake of his family's happiness.

The viewers are in awe of Ram's character and it is simply a delight to watch.

Well, we all know that Ram shares a great bond with his best friend Aditya's wife Brinda.

He fondly calls her Bri and their on-screen camaraderie is definitely to look out for.

Aanchal Khurana who plays the role of Brinda in the show has recently shared a beautiful fan edit where there are some heartwarming moments shared by Ram and Brinda.

The actress captioned the post and revealed that she also wants a life partner like Ram in real life.

Take a look:

Nakuul also commented on Aanchal's sweet post.

Here's what he wrote:

Well, Ram truly is a gentleman and we are sure every girl would love to have a life partner like him.

