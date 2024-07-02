Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt

Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show. 

ALSO READ: Bhagyalakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi risks her life to save Neelam

Rohit’s parents Sandeep and Rajni Suchanti celebrate their wedding anniversary and the actor has shared a sweet video of them. His dad is seen going down on his knees and giving his mom a bouquet of flowers. He captioned the video, “Happy Anniversary Mummy Papa” check out the sweet and heart touching video here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit’s adorable video on his parent’s anniversary? Tell us in the comments below.

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

Also Read- Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Balwinder Tricks Malishka with the Wrong Pen Drive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 11:31

