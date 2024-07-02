Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show.

Rohit has a sizable fan following and viewers love his performance on the show. He has also been entertaining his viewers with his funny reels and videos. Rohit’s fans are always eager to see every post of his and simply love his reels with his Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare.

Rohit’s parents Sandeep and Rajni Suchanti celebrate their wedding anniversary and the actor has shared a sweet video of them. His dad is seen going down on his knees and giving his mom a bouquet of flowers. He captioned the video, “Happy Anniversary Mummy Papa” check out the sweet and heart touching video here;

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

