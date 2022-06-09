Aww! Bhagyalakshmi: #RishMi fans rejoice as Rishi Can’t Keep His Hands Off Lakshmi In this Romantic Video! Watch Video

Bhagyalakshmi is a popular show on Zee TV produced by Ektaa Kapoor and stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show has a great fan following the stars treating them to a lot of Social media fun and #RishMi fans have rejoiced over this cute video. Watch! 

Aww! Bhagyalakshmi: #RishMi fans rejoice as Rishi Can’t Keep His Hands Off Lakshmi In this Romantic Video! Watch Video

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others. 

The main characters Rishi and Lakshmi are loved by people, and they call them RishiMi with love and are always happy to see scenes of their favorite characters. As a result of the recent turmoils in Rishi and Lakshmi's love story, fans have been experiencing all kinds of emotions.

While we do see the hints of Rishi’s love toward Lakshmi and his support towards her even if it means going against his own mother. But the recent twists in the show have gripped the fans even more. 

Fans enjoy the turns in the show but one thing they love the most is the chemistry of the star cast behind the scenes. The cast is very active on social media and often takes time to interact with fans and share funny moments, recreate famous dialogues and even share sneak peeks of the show. 

The lead pair , Rohit and Aishwarya are very active and often share behind-the-scenes footage that hints at the love story of #RishMi. Recently they shared a hilarious reel that ends with a very romantic moment, putting quite the twist on the story. Fans of #RishMi are overjoyed and have pleaded with them for more content of the two. Take a look at the reel here: 

Meanwhile, on the show, Virendra and Rishi are fighting tooth and nail to free Lakshmi. Rishi promised to get her out of jail.

As Rishi and the lawyer try to find the culprit, Malishka arrives to derail the investigation. The culprit escaped and Lakshmi wonders if Malishka was behind it.

Now, as the patients get more critical, the lawyer warns Rishi that it will be all the more difficult to save Lakshmi if something happens to the victims.

Will Rishi be able to fulfill his promise to Lakshmi?

