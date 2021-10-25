Aww…Bigg Boss 15 Update: Karan Kundrra ADMITS to having a CRUSH on Tejasswi Prakash!

MUMBAI: Famous Television actor Karan Kundra who's known for being host of MTV Love School alongside his ex girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, has now entered Big Boss.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Karan Kundraa, once again, admitting to Akasa Singh about his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. Early in the morning, the singer teases Karan and asks if he has a crush on anyone.

Karan Kundrra replies, "You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she's a great girl)"

Akasa Singh points out Tejasswi Prakash and Miesha Iyer, who are on the same bed and talking to each other. Karan blushes and tells Akasa, "Stop pointing your finger at her." Akasa says that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him. Karan clarifies that there is nothing from her end. Akasa assures that Tejasswi has feelings for him and bets on it with Karan. He too bets that she has no feelings. Karan has time and again showed his admiration towards Tejasswi.

The show will become more intriguing if Tejasswi might reveal her own feelings.

Credit: TOI