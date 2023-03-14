Aww! Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot shares a heartwarming message for ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur as she is all set to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel

The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving abroad with her son Jaydon.
Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love again. The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving abroad with her son Jaydon. 

Also Read- If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

After dating for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in January this year in Nepal. She was previously married to Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2013. 

Now Shalin who always avoided talking about his ex wife Daljiet in the Bigg Boss house has now sent a heartwarming and sweet message for her as she is all set to embark on a new journey in her life. Sharing his happiness on Dalljiet finally getting settled again, Shalin told a news portal, “I wish her all the very best. I am very happy for her. I wish her a lot of love and care. And blessings on the new journey that she is about to begin.” 

Also Read- Shocking! From Dalljiet Kaur to Nisha Rawal, these Television actresses refused to be abused further in their marriage and walked out

Dalljiet is all set to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March 2023. Dalljiet will shift base to Nairobi after her wedding and eventually to the UK where Nikhil was born and raised. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-filmibeat

