Aww! Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra get shipped together as #AbhiNara as they come together for a new project

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most controversial reality shows on television. The show declared Munawar Faruqui as the winner however, there were other contestants too which were extremely loved. Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar happened to be the finalists of the season.

The season is over and just like every season, all the contestants have gained massive fame and have become the most talked about participants and celebrities. All throughout the season, Mannara and Munawar’s friendship and Abhishek’s equation with Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Khanzaadi and his friendship with Mannara was talked about among other relationships in the house.

All the contestants have emerged as celebrities and are signing up different projects after their stint in the house.

Now, Abhishek threw a reunion bash for his friends and co-contestants. As Mannara will also be seen with Abhishek in a new project titled Saanwre, the audience is ecstatic and is shipping them as #AbhiNara. Mannara was seen wearing a beautiful red dress while Abhishek wore a blazer suit. What highlighted Abhishek’s all black look was the bling blazer and he looked dapper.

Take a look at all what the netizens have to say as they trend Abhishek and Mannara as #AbhiNara:

Fans of Abhishek and Mannara find them cute

Social media users point out to the cutest picture of the night

Netizens feel that Mannara and Abhishek vibe beautifully

Aww this is so cute.



Mannara and Abhishek vibing and how #AbhiNara #MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/hyY1HBYAge — FJ (@positivepieee) February 6, 2024

Ardent fanatics of Bigg Boss 17 think that it will be a treat to watch Abhishek and Mannara in one frame

Just imagine.. What if?? Destiny was actually playing it's part!!



It is a treat to watch #AbhishekKumar & #MannaraChopra 's bond!! #AbhiNara

SAANWARE POSTER OUT pic.twitter.com/C6MDQHU2By — Team Abhishek Malhan (@teamabishek) February 6, 2024

Some feel that #AbhiNara give classy couple vibes

Abhishek and Mannara look cute! Don’t they?

