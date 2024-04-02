Must read! Mannara Chopra reveals how Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have forgotten her after the show ended, read on

The top three contestants of Bigg Boss 17 were Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. They were the trio of the house as they shared good friendship with each other. At times, they fought but they stood by each other whenever needed.
MUMBAI: The top three contestants of Bigg Boss 17 were Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. They were the trio of the house as they shared good friendship with each other. At times, they fought but they stood by each other whenever needed. 

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her

Among these three, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar reached top two. Mannara became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Later, it was Munawar Faruqui who was announced as the winner of the show. Now, in a latest interview, Mannara Chopra has shared her views on Munawar Faruqui's win.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mannara Chopra spoke about her friendship with Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. Talking about Abhishek Kumar, she said that he always measured her friendship as he used to state that she takes a stand for Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui but not for him. 

She realised that she gives her heart out in friendship but does not receive the same bond in return. Mannara Chopra rooted for Abhishek Kumar's win as she believes that Bigg Boss is all about showcasing personality and he did it better. 

About Munawar Faruqui, she shared that he does not give any clarity in form of relationship. Mannara Chopra also expressed disappointment over how the boys forgot her post the win. 

She said that had she won, she would have danced with both the boys who were with her in top three but when she went to congratulate them for taking the top 2 spots, they were lost. She shared that 'they forgot about me'.

Talking about Mannara Chopra's journey in Bigg Boss 17, it was quite an emotional and eventful one. Initially she had major fights with Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande and others. It got ugly in the last few weeks of Bigg Boss 17 as the ladies abused and shamed each other during fights. 

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: Shocking! Mannara Chopra gets eliminated from the show as the second runner up of the show

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were always at loggerheads. The Pavitra Rishta actress was not happy with Mannara and husband Vicky Jain's bond as it used to bother her. While she was praised by Salman Khan for being herself in the house, Karan Johar once slammed her for double standards.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

