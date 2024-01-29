Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: Shocking! Mannara Chopra gets eliminated from the show as the second runner up of the show

MUMBAI: The finale of the show is happening today and within a few hours one would know the winner of this season.

With the eviction of Arun the top four finalists of the show are Ankita, Mannara, Munawar and Abhishek.

Now unfortunately one of them has been eliminated owing to fewer votes.

Mannara Chopra has been eliminated from the show and she became the third runner up of the show.

The actress since day one has been playing the game and has made a place in the audience’s heart.

Her friendship with Munawar was the most talked about as it went down through a lot of ups and downs and they were trending on social media.

She also had major fights with Ankita Lokhande which made headlines inside and outside of the house.

Even on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan pulled her up for many reasons but she took it very gracefully and took it sportingly and she made it to the finalist list.

Today she has a massive fan following and the fans would miss watching her on screen.

She has major fights with Isha in the recent episodes but she handled it with a dignified manner.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara played the game well and she deserved to be in the finale of the game.

We wish Mannara the best for her future and the fans hope to see her together on screen.

