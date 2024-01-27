Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 will finally come to an end tomorrow and the fans and audience would know who would be the winner of the show.

This season has really been a huge success as it gained really good TRPs and was among the top ten shows when it came to BARC ratings.

All the contestants in this season gave their best in the show and entertained the audience but only five could make it to the finalist list.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Arun and Abhishek are the top finalists of this season and one of them would emerge as the winner of the show tomorrow.

In this season contestants like KhanZaadi, Isha Malviya, Samarth Juel, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma are the few contestants who made headlines and a place in the audience heart and played the game well. But except for Aishwarya, the rest of the contestants were voted out due to fewer votes whereas Aishwarya was voted out by Isha since she was the captain of the house.

Vicky Jain will be one contestant who would be remembered for a long time as he was known as the mastermind of the show. The audience loved his game and he did deserve to be in the finale of the show.

Now finally the trophy of the show is done and it looks gorgeous and something different.

The trophy looks like Bigg Boss house and it has an entrance and it’s made of bronze and gold.

Well, among the top five finalists one of them would take the trophy home and will be the winner of this season.

