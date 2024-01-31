Aww! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shares a picture of someone special and it will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has finally concluded and Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience. He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace stand-up comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased toward him.

Also ReadBigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his feelings for Mannara Chopra; and talks about doing the show Khatro Ke Khiladi and reveals if he has won the show because of Ayesha Khan

Munawar, no doubt has a colossal fan following who have ultimately helped him win Bigg Boss 17. Despite the many roadblocks, allegations and ups and downs, Munawar emerged a winner thanks to his millions of fans. After his exit from the house, he was seen on the roads of Dongri where the stand up comedian grew up and the fans showered overwhelming love for him. The BIgg Boss 17 winner has now shared a sweet picture of none other than his son Mikhail with his Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Check it out;

This picture surely shows the sweet bond between father and son.

What are your thoughts on the picture above? Tell us in the comments below.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar played the game in a dignified manner and he finally emerged as the winner of the game.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Ayesha Khan reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning the show shares disappointment of Ankita Lokhande not being in top three finalists

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



