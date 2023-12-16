Aww! Bigg Boss Season 9 contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao finally reveal the face and name of their daughter

MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.

The two met when they were working for MTV and a good start of friendship led them to the commitment of life forever.

The two participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 9 where they went until the end and Rochelle was one of the finalists of the show.

The two tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first born daughter this year.

The fans want to see the picture of their little one and finally the couple took to social media and revealed the face of the baby.

They named their little girl Josephine Sequiera and they were super excited to share it with their fans and well –wishers.

The couple did a special photo shoot where they posed with their bundle of joy and they captioned the video saying “So here it is, the big reveal you have all been waiting for! Introducing ‘our love’ Josephine Sequiera , please shower her with all your love & blessings”

The actress shared another post with photos of their complete family and captioned it saying “the words of this song capture our emotions right now as we look at these pictures of our beautiful baby girl -Josephine Sequeira”

Well, there is no doubt that Keith and Rochelle are in the best phase of their life as they enjoy the journey of parenthood.

On the work front Rochelle was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show and Keith was seen in Pathaan.

