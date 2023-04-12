Bigg Boss Season 17 : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss demolishes Dil, Dimaag and Dum room, categorises the contestant into groups of bitching on the show, contribution to the show and no individuality

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will break down the rooms and divide the contestants into three groups as he feels it’s high time they play the game in a particular way. Aishwarya and Arun are put in a group of people who have no individuality in the game.
BIGG BOSS

MUMBAI : When Bigg Boss Season 17 began the house was divided into three parts - Dil, Dimag and Dum room and with each week passing the contestants used to get shuffled.

Dil were people who lived in luxury whereas Dimag contestants had to use their brain to plan and plot in the game and Dum contestants had to do tough tasks in order to survive in the game.

The only contestants who remained in the same room were Ankita, Neil, Aishwarya, Isha who remained in the Dil room until now. The dimag room the contestants have changed and in the “Dum” room only Riku remained the same. 

Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will bring a huge twist where he will demolish the rooms of the house and will tell the contestants to sleep in the hall room and give them a sleeping bag to sleep in.

Bigg Boss will categorise the contestants into groups where he will divide them as per how they are contributing to the show.

Group 1 – Bitiching in the show

Sana, Anurag, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek and KhanZaadi

Group 2 – Contributed to the show 100%

Munawar, Mannara, Rinku, Samarth, Isha and Neil

Group 3 -  No Individuality

Arun and Aishwarya

Well, it seems like now the game would get interesting as now everyone is living together in one room.

What do you think is the right division?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show

 

 

 

 


    


 

 


 

