Boss Season 17: Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings. Now in the upcoming episode, Sunny will get physical with Abhishek and hence there could be a possibility that he could be eliminated from the show.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We did see the problems are still rising from Ankita and Vicky’s side where the makers had to call their mothers to sort the differences between them.

We also saw Manara and KhanZaadi having issues with Ankita and how such a huge fight happened between the two.

Bigg Boss also warned Anurag that he should stop complaining about Bigg Boss and the makers being biased and now he will take action.

Now in the upcoming episode, Arun will have a fight with Abhishek and that’s when Sunny will come in between and will grab Abhishek’s neck and that’s when it will get into a physical fight and somehow the contestants will calm them down.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Karan Johar will be hosting the show and he would be lashing out at Sunny for the behavior he did and there could be a possibility that he could be eliminated from the show owing to this behavior.

Well, in the past also we have seen how physical fights have taken place and how Bigg Boss let go with a warning and there was no elimination of the contestant.

It will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss and Karan Johar deal with this situation.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

