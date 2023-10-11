Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode is one of the most anticipated episode and the audience wait for Salman Khan to come and give an insight about how the contestants have performed well and how as the week episode been.

While some contestants would get praises for the show some would be picked up and would be lashed out by Salman Khan.

This week has been a roller coster ride where one did see how relationships changed in the house.

Mannara and Munwar's relationship faded away and now they are no longer friends.

We also saw her fights with KhanZaadi and she gets perosnal with her, almost the while house is against Mannara and as they think she is very childish.

Also how can we forget then fight between Neil and Aishwarya and one got to see the other side of the actress.

As we had reported earlier that Katrina Kaif will be gracing the show where she along with Salman would be promoting their upcoming movie Tiger 3.

This would their first release during the festive season if Diwali.

As per sources The contestants have prepared a special dance performance for the contestants where they would be performing for the actress.

The performance would be as below :

Kala chasma song- Ankita and Vicky

Mashallah song- Neil and Aishwarya

Do U wanna partner- Samarth and Abhishek

Soni de Nakhre song - Mannara and Munawar

Utha kar lungi Song- Anurag, Sunny and Arya

Chikni Chameli song- Khanzaadi and Isha

Udta Firta dil Song- jigna, Rinku, Sana and Navid

It would be the contestants only who would have choreographed the song!

Well, usually this something that the contestants do on Salman Khan's birthday where they give me a tribute.

This is the first time they would be giving a tribute to a guest on the show.

