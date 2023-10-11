Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take place tomorrow where Salman Khan will come and give an insight about how the contestants have performed and this time the contestants have a surprise for Katrina Kaif.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:50
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode is one of the most anticipated episode and the audience wait for Salman Khan to come and give an insight about how the contestants have performed well and how as the week episode been. 

While some contestants would get praises for the show some would be picked up and would be lashed out by Salman Khan. 

This week has been a roller coster ride where one did see how relationships changed in the house.

Mannara and Munwar's relationship faded away and now they are no longer friends. 

We also saw her fights with KhanZaadi and she gets perosnal with her, almost the while house is against Mannara and as they think she is very childish. 

Also how can we forget then fight between Neil and Aishwarya and one got to see the other side of the actress. 

As we had reported earlier that Katrina Kaif will be gracing the show where she along with Salman would be promoting their upcoming movie Tiger 3. 

This would their first release during the festive season if Diwali. 

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

As per sources The contestants have prepared a special dance performance for the contestants where they would be performing for the actress. 

The performance would be as below : 

Kala chasma song- Ankita and Vicky 

Mashallah song- Neil and Aishwarya 

Do U wanna partner- Samarth and Abhishek 

Soni de Nakhre song - Mannara and Munawar 

Utha kar lungi Song- Anurag, Sunny and Arya

Chikni Chameli song- Khanzaadi and Isha

Udta Firta dil Song- jigna, Rinku, Sana and Navid

It would be the contestants only who would have choreographed the song!

Well, usually this something that the contestants do on Salman Khan's birthday where they give me a tribute. 

This is the first time they would be giving a tribute to a guest on the show. 

Are you excited to see the contestants perform?

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Kasturi urges Satya to take revenge against Arya, latter lands in a difficult situation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR...
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya confronts Adhiraj when her father gets arrested, blames him and Giriraj for the consequences
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelise her traditional as she preps for Pre Diwali events
MUMBAI :  Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapor, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the head turners coming from...
Recent Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHEEZAN KHAN
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
Nakuul Mehta
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
Aly Goni
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday
Meenakshi
Exclusive! I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative: Meenakshi Chugh on her experience shooting for Imlie
ISHA MALVIYA
What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17?
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"