Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well as there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the game as the contestants are given content.

Soniya Bansal is a known actress of hindi and telugu movies and recently she has made headlines for her participating in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”.

She did play the game well and gave a bit of content to the show but at the end she was the first contestant to be eliminated owing to less votes.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Isha Malviya questions Abhihsek a to why he didn't work on their relationship

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress post her eviction and asked her who is playing safely and what she thinks about Mannara’s game.

What do you have to say about your journey in the show?

I have played the game well and have put my input in it. I don’t know what has been shown and to play the game some time is needed. Ever since the game started I have put all my inputs into it and I am not guilty about it. I feel the contestants nominated me because I was a strong personality as my point of view was correct. I wasn’t the one who would not speak anything.

Who do you think is the one who is playing very safely?

Contestants are there in the Bigg Boss house who is playing the game in a very cunning way so that they are saved from nominations, like Munawar as he cannot put his point ahead and hence, is seen quietly playing the game. He needs to save himself from the nominations. I always stood up for what is right but he couldn’t.

What do you have to say about Anurag's thoughts about TV actors being favored in the show?

I did tell him that what he was thinking was wrong and that there is nothing like TV actors getting some special treatment just because you are a YouTuber. Everything was equal, even the ration that used to come.

The strategy that he has made about his fans watching him playing this game, I told him that he is wrong as Ankita didn’t say anything like that. It was confusing and it was like they needed to fight for some reason. Ankita even apologized for it but then Anurag for no reason stretched it. He wouldn’t listen as he was stubborn but he had no point of view and would say anything. So if you are so scared, why did you take up the show?

What do you think of Mannara’s game in the show?

She is doing good as she needs someone’s support to play the game. She would come to me and ask for advice and then go to someone else. There wasn’t any stability. We have seen how she got affected with Munawar and KhanZaadi as she is playing alone.

Among the pair, who do you think their love is true?

Both Aishwarya – Neil, Ankita – Vicky are real couples, but when it comes to Vicky, he is everywhere where one would see him giving advice when it’s not necessary.

Well, there is no doubt that Sonali was playing the game well but then unfortunately, due to less votes she was eliminated from the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal enter the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants list; Munawar Faruqui tops the list, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma



